At Least 18 Dead After Fire Breaks Out at Hotel in China's Harbin

25 August 2018 08:29 (UTC+04:00)

A fire broke out on Saturday morning at a hotel in the Chinese city of Harbin, which is is the capital of Heilongjiang province, Xinhua reported. There were at least 18 dead reported after the blaze.

There were no immediate reports on what caused the fire. The rescue operation was still ongoing, according to the agency.

Harbin is largest city in the northeastern region of China a political, economic, scientific, cultural, and communications hub in Northeast China. The city is also well-known winter tourism and recreations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chinese, S.Korean, Japanese companies to invest some $250M in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 24 August 17:15
Largest cement plant in Central Asia commissioned in Uzbekistan
Economy news 24 August 11:40
India, China agree to expand military ties after defense talks
China 24 August 11:32
Azerbaijan to present logistics and tourism potential in China
Economy news 24 August 07:05
U.S.-China trade talks end with no breakthrough as tariffs kick in
US 24 August 04:25
Russia, China importing more shrimp from Iran – official
Business 23 August 16:40
Latest
The Azerbaijani government improved the forecasts for the country's economic growth
Economy news 08:02
Palestinian Football Association slams FIFA for suspending its president for 1 year
Arab World 07:22
Russia signs military contracts worth 300 mln USD at defense exhibition
Russia 06:20
Hurricane Lane punches Hawaii with heavy rains
Other News 04:32
7.1-magnitude quake hits eastern Peru, no immediate casualties
Other News 02:32
U.S. stocks trade higher amid data, Powell speech
US 01:33
Russia, Turkey set to eliminate remaining barriers: Russian FM
Russia 00:31
S&P 500 reaches new high to clinch record bull run
Economy news 24 August 23:33
Russian Central Bank ablaze in Moscow (VIDEO)
Russia 24 August 22:53