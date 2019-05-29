China's Xi says reform faces new problems, external uncertainty rising

29 May 2019 15:54 (UTC+04:00)

President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday China’s reform and development work faces new circumstances and problems with external uncertainties rising, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Xi made the remarks as he chaired a meeting on deepening reforms with senior officials in Beijing.

Despite the challenges, China would stick to supply-side structural reforms and keep economic operations within a reasonable range, he said, according to CCTV.

