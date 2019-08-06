Heavy rain leaves 13 dead in central China

6 August 2019 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

Heavy downpours and floods in central China's Hubei Province have left 13 people dead, local authorities said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Heavy rain hit the city of Shiyan and Yunxi County under its jurisdiction from Monday to Tuesday, with flash floods damaging 57 houses in a local village. It was the largest amount of precipitation to hit the area in history. The local government has initiated an emergency response.

The rain has also cut off water supplies, power and telecommunications, although traffic has resumed on roads.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Flood kills 4 university students in NE Nigeria
Other News 23:11
Trump still wants trade deal with China: adviser
Other News 17:47
China's Huawei seeks compensation from Flex over withheld goods
China 15:19
China's state council announces special tax policies in Shanghai Free Trade Zone
China 14:13
China's yuan steadies, but stocks slump as trade war engulfs currency
Other News 13:47
China firmly opposes currency manipulator label
Other News 13:11
Latest
Flood kills 4 university students in NE Nigeria
Other News 23:11
Rouhani urges restored banking, oil ties for Iran under JCPOA
Politics 22:29
Coalition drone strikes kill 7 militants in E. Afghanistan
Other News 21:53
First VP: Olympic movement among schoolchildren in Azerbaijan, which is taking important steps towards building information society, is acquiring broader proportions with every year
Politics 21:21
MP: Iran to have access to Europe via Azerbaijan
Economy 19:56
Azerbaijani pavilion created at Alabino range in Moscow (PHOTO)
Society 19:38
Azerbaijani industrial parks increasing production and export
Economy 19:22
SOFAZ acquires more than 95 tons of gold in Jan.-June
Business 19:06
Iran discloses volume of grape concentrate to be exported from Shahrud county
Economy 19:02