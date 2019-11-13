China has not issued any digital currencies - central bank

13 November 2019 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

China’s central bank said on Wednesday it had not issued any digital currencies nor authorized any asset trading platforms to trade such currencies, denying rumors about the issuance of such currencies, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The central bank is still studying and testing its own digital currency and a timetable circulated online for the roll-out of digital currency is not accurate, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan's Fast Retailing enlists robotics startups to automate warehouses
Other News 10:20
Georgian hazelnut producers promote their products on Chinese market
Finance 12 November 20:36
Uzbekistan squeezed out of TOP-3 exporters of persimmon
Business 12 November 15:27
Oil rises further above $62 as trade hopes support
Oil&Gas 12 November 14:52
L'Oreal, Nestle score big at Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping fest
China 12 November 12:01
China's digital currency not seeking 'full control' of individuals' details - central bank official
China 12 November 11:20
Latest
Turkey-Israel trade turnover increases by almost $130M in September 2019
Turkey 12:10
Over 400 bank branches suspend activity in Iran
Business 12:09
Turkey - Syria trade turnover up by over $21M in September 2019
Turkey 12:03
Sulfuric acid plant commissioned in Iran's south-east
Business 12:02
Turkey-Kazakhstan trade turnover up by $5.6M in September 2019
Turkey 11:56
ITOCHU acquires shares of Jamieson Manufacturing Co
Oil&Gas 11:56
Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration: Politicization of religion concerning humanity
Politics 11:54
Eastern Partnership Media Conference to focus on economic sustainability, donor support
Politics 11:30
SOCAR reveals factors affecting oil output cost in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 11:29