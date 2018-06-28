ECB sees rising risks to global growth

28 June 2018 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

The outlook for global growth has weakened in recent weeks and risks are skewed to the downside, due in part to increased protectionism, the European Central Bank said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

“The near-term prospects of greater trade protectionism have increased, which could have a significant impact on global activity and trade,” the ECB said in its regular economic bulletin.

“Other downside risks relate to the possibility of a further tightening of global financial conditions, disruptions associated with China’s reform process and geopolitical uncertainties associated, in particular, with Brexit-related risks.”

The comments were broadly consistent with its statement after its June 14 policy meeting.

This month the ECB said it would end its 2.6 trillion euro bond purchase program by the close of the year but planned to keep rates on hold at least through next summer, pushing out rate hike expectations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
China says carefully monitoring U.S. policies on inbound investments
China 12:47
ECB to have new overnight reference rate ready by October 2019
Europe 12:46
China to lift ban on imports of UK beef - Hammond
China 09:29
IEA: China to become world's biggest importer of gas by 2019
Oil&Gas 27 June 20:27
Kazakhstan, China agree on beef export requirements
Kazakhstan 27 June 19:20
U.S. mortgage applications post biggest drop in four months
US 27 June 17:52
Russia plans to introduce counter measures against US duties on steel and aluminum
Russia 27 June 15:37
U.S. defense chief says his talks in China have been very good
US 27 June 14:33
Bank of England says UK banks can manage hard Brexit
Europe 27 June 13:57
Kyrgyz president stresses need for comprehensive cooperation with Russia
Kyrgyzstan 27 June 12:08
Hammond tells China that Britain committed to free trade
Europe 27 June 09:37
Trump says security panel can protect U.S. technology from China
China 27 June 09:35
Poland tests new railway route to China via Azerbaijan
Economy news 27 June 09:30
Hammond tells China that Britain committed to free trade
Europe 27 June 08:35
Iran looks to enhance ties with China, Caspian Sea states – First VP
Politics 26 June 21:03
UK PM May distances herself from attacks on companies over Brexit warnings
Europe 26 June 20:31
China tells France an Airbus deal is still alive
China 25 June 17:38
France's PM sees progress in China-Airbus negotiations
Europe 25 June 15:06