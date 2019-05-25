At least 8 injured in parcel bomb explosion in French city

25 May 2019 01:55 (UTC+04:00)

An explosion left at least eight pedestrians injured on Friday afternoon after a parcel bomb exploded in street in the French city of Lyon, regional authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Explosion in Lyon.... Perimeter of security put in place. For your safety avoid the area," prefecture of Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes et du Rhone said in a twitter message.

"First casualties: eight slightly wounded," it added. The French Interior Ministry added that the explosion took place around 5:40 p.m. local time.

