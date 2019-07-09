France plans new tax on outbound flights, airline shares fall

9 July 2019 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

France will introduce an eco-tax on airlines flying out of France, which is expected to raise around 180 million euros ($201.67 million) from 2020, transport minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Borne said France will gradually introduce the tax, which will amount to about 1.5 euros for an economy class ticket on flights within France or the European Union, 9 euros for business class tickets, and up to 18 euros for business class ticket for flights out of the EU region. There will be no tax on transit flights.

“We have decided to put in place an eco-tax on all flights from France,” Borne said during a news conference, adding that the funds will finance daily transport in France.

Shares of Air France (AIRF.PA) and Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) extended losses and were down 4.5% and 2.5% respectively following the announcement.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government wants to tighten environmental regulation but had to abandon an attempt to increase tax on diesel fuel late last year following the “yellow vest” protest movement.

France wants the new European Union Commission to push for an end to global tax exemptions for jet fuel to reduce CO2 emissions, and has also linked up with the Netherlands try and convince fellow European nations to tax airline travel more.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
French Development Agency to participate in implementation of Georgia's Transport Plan
Finance 11:36
Trump, Macron discuss Iran's nuclear program: White House
World 00:53
Macron warns Rouhani of consequences if nuclear deal weakened
World 7 July 04:21
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva meets French ambassador for Arctic & Antarctic Poles (PHOTO)
Politics 5 July 18:39
Seeking reset with journalists, Macron keeps press room inside Elysee
Other News 5 July 17:27
Kazakhstan and French Total agree on cooperation extension
Oil&Gas 4 July 18:33
Latest
AD India: Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku is more a ‘philosophy’ than an architectural marvel
Society 16:29
Budgetary issues of UNESCO World Heritage Committee being considered in Baku
Society 16:19
New infrastructure facility of Azerbaijan's Naval Forces opens (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 16:12
OSCE mission to monitor parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan
Economy 16:03
Russia’s Uralkhimmash expects to return to Azerbaijani market
Economy 15:57
Meat import down in Kazakhstan
Economy 15:53
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP talks on export of refrigeration equipment abroad
Economy 15:49
Electric Mini production to begin at UK plant in late 2019
Other News 15:46
Iran reveals cost of Caspian Sea water transfer project
Economy 15:44