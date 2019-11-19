Sweden says it is dropping Assange rape investigation

19 November 2019 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday she would not proceed with an investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after a review of the evidence, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“I’m holding this press conference to inform you I’m discontinuing the preliminary investigation”,” Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said.

The 48 year-old Australian citizen has repeatedly denied the allegation against him, made in 2010.

