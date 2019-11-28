Portugal announces 122-mln-euro plan to expand Port of Lisbon

28 November 2019 05:11 (UTC+04:00)

Portugal will invest 122 million euros in expanding the Lisbon Port and enhancing its efficiency, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Lisbon Port Administration Chairman Lidia Sequeira announced the investment plan when Minister of Infrastructure Pedro Nuno Santos visited the port.

Sequeira also announced that the Port of Lisbon will launch a new regular container service at its Sotagus Container Terminal, connecting Tilbury in the UK and Portugal via Rotterdam.

The Port of Lisbon is a multifunctional port, consisting of 15 port terminals.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
11 injured in landslide on Portugal's Madeira island
Other News 31 October 06:33
Portugal president asks Socialist Costa to form government
Europe 9 October 01:11
Portugal's ruling Socialists claim election victory, likely fall short of majority
Other News 7 October 04:17
Portugal heads to polls, Socialists set to remain in power
Other News 6 October 05:15
Portugal will listen to new UK government, priority is to avoid hard Brexit
Other News 24 July 15:37
Strong winds reignite wildfires in central Portugal
Europe 23 July 05:11
Latest
Iraqi Najaf's governor says nearly 50 policemen injured in violence outside Iranian consulate
Other News 05:55
Trump approves legislation backing Hong Kong protesters
US 04:26
Brazilian government to submit administrative reform bill in 2020
Other News 03:43
Suspected Islamists kill at least 19 in latest east Congo attack
Other News 03:01
Czech coalition gov't decides to raise minimum wage
Other News 02:08
China to further improve business environment
China 01:15
Talks on restoring Northern Ireland government set for December 16
Europe 00:27
U.S. economy growing modestly, labor market still tight: Fed report
US 27 November 23:51
China, Suriname vow to promote cooperation
China 27 November 23:05