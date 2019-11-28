Portugal announces 122-mln-euro plan to expand Port of Lisbon

Portugal will invest 122 million euros in expanding the Lisbon Port and enhancing its efficiency, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Lisbon Port Administration Chairman Lidia Sequeira announced the investment plan when Minister of Infrastructure Pedro Nuno Santos visited the port.

Sequeira also announced that the Port of Lisbon will launch a new regular container service at its Sotagus Container Terminal, connecting Tilbury in the UK and Portugal via Rotterdam.

The Port of Lisbon is a multifunctional port, consisting of 15 port terminals.

