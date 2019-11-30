UK will look at conditions placed on people like London attacker

30 November 2019 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

British police will look at the conditions placed on people like the London attacker, a junior minister said, after authorities confirmed 28-year old Usman Khan had been convicted of terrorism offences and was released from prison last year, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“There are conditions that are put on people in this situation and one of the things the police will be looking at is those conditions as part of that investigation,” junior interior minister Brandon Lewis told BBC radio.

The attacker went on the rampage just before 2 p.m. (1400 GMT) Friday, targeting people at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge in the heart of the city’s financial district - the scene of a deadly attack by Islamist militants two years ago.

