Britain's competition watchdog reviewing Google's Looker buyout deal

2 December 2019 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Britain’s competition watchdog on Monday said it was probing Google’s $2.6 billion buyout of privately held big-data analytics firm Looker Data Sciences, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it was considering whether the deal could hurt competition in the UK or other markets and invited comments on the acquisition until Dec. 20.

Alphabet Inc-owned Google announced the cash deal in June, the first major acquisition for its new cloud Chief Executive Officer Thomas Kurian. The deal would build upon Google Cloud’s BigQuery, a tool for managing large datasets.

