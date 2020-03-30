IAG says British Airways extends credit facility
British Airways has extended its revolving credit facility by one year to June 2021, with $1.38 billion currently available under it, giving the carrier some flesh to weather out hardships due to the coronavirus crisis, its parent company IAG said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
IAG’s total cash and undrawn facilities are currently 9.3 billion euros ($10.28 billion), the company said.
