Britain's NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact
The technology arm of Britain’s National Health Service has been working on a mobile phone app with Alphabet Inc’s Google and iPhone maker Apple that the government hopes will help in ending the coronavirus lockdown, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The system will use Bluetooth technology to alert those who have the app if they have been in close proximity with someone who has been tested positive for COVID-19, the newspaper reported, citing senior sources.
