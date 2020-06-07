Spain reports only one new death from COVID-19

The Spanish Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Welfare confirmed only one new death from COVID-19 on Sunday while the number of new cases fell once again, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry, 27,136 people have died from COVID-19, 72 of them in the past seven days.

Sunday saw a further fall in the number of new cases of COVID-19 detected by PCR tests, which discover if the coronavirus is active in the body. The ministry reported 102 new infections, down from 164 a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 49 were recorded in the region of Madrid, 11 in Aragon, and 10 or less in the remaining 15 Autonomous Communities.

As of Sunday, Spain has registered a total of 241,550 infections.