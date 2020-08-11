General Motors' Dhivya Suryadevara steps down as CFO
General Motors Co said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara was stepping down to pursue an opportunity outside the company after two years in the role, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The No.1 U.S. automaker named John Stapleton, currently CFO of North American operations, as acting global finance chief, effective Aug. 15.
