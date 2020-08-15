EU, Eurozone trade with rest of world remains at lower levels in June

International trade of member countries of the European Union (EU) remained at notably lower levels in June 2020 compared with the pre-COVID-19 situation a year ago, although there were signs of improvement compared with the previous months, the Statistical Office of the European Union (Eurostat) reported on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The first estimate for Eurozone's exports of goods to the rest of the world in June was 170.3 billion euros (201.5 billion U.S. dollars), down by 10 percent compared with June 2019. Imports from the rest of the world stood at 149.1 billion euros, a year-on-year fall of 12.2 percent compared with June 2019.

In the first half of 2020, Eurozone's exports of goods fell to 1,015 billion euros, a year-on-year decrease of 12.7 percent from a year ago, and imports fell to 929 billion euros, a decrease of 12.9 percent compared with the first half of 2019.

The initial estimate for exports of goods from the whole EU to the rest of the world was 154.4 billion euros in June 2020, down by 9.6 percent from June 2019. Imports stood at 133.7 billion euros, down by 12.8 percent compared with a year earlier.

In the first half of 2020, EU's exports of goods fell to 921.6 billion euros, a decrease of 12.4 percent compared with the January-June period of 2019, and imports fell to 847.5 billion, a decrease of 12.6 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

(1 euro = 1.18 U.S. dollars)