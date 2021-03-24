EU Commission hopes to find solution to travel bans "as soon as possible"

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders is in touch with six European Union (EU) member states that have implemented travel bans to find an alternative as soon as possible, said a spokesperson on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The six states -- Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Finland, Denmark and Sweden -- have imposed travel bans as a COVID-19 containment measure, but this is contrary to the principle of free movement in the Schengen area embedded in EU law.

"We need to ensure that our single market works, and that freedom of movement works," said Christian Wigand, European Commission spokesperson for justice, equality and rule of law.

The executive arm of the EU had sent letters to the six member states at the end of February, asking them to replace travel bans with more "proportionate and targeted" measures. All the countries have responded to the Commission, and Reynders is now discussing viable options with them.

Reynders spoke to Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden on Friday, and as a result, Belgium has declared that it wouldn't extend its travel ban further. Belgium had extended its travel ban from April 1 to April 18, causing "surprise" at the European level.