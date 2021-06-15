UK reports another 7,742 coronavirus cases

Britain reported another 7,742 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,573,419, according to official figures released Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also recorded another three coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 127,907. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a delay of four weeks in lifting lockdown restrictions in England later Monday, the Sky News reported.