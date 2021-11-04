Macron in final toast to Merkel: 'you kept Europe united'

French President Emmanuel Macron gave Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel an affectionate and stylish send-off on Wednesday, praising her for keeping Europe united through years of crisis, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Welcoming her in the heart of the Burgundy wine region rather than at a formal state dinner at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris - where Merkel has known four French presidents - Macron thanked her for her patience with him and the lessons she has taught him.

"Since you have become chancellor, France has learned to know you and to love you," said Macron as he presented Merkel with France's highest award, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.

Macron said Merkel had first worked with French president Jacques Chirac, then with Nicolas Sarkozy to confront the financial crisis and keep the eurozone together, with Francois Hollande to face terrorism and the immigration crisis, and with himself to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.