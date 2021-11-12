4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Greece

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Greece on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the center, tremors were registered at 5:46 local time (06:46 Moscow time). The epicenter of the tremors was pegged at 164 km from the city of Heraklion with the population of 137,000 people. The seismic focus was at a depth of 67 kilometers.

There has been no reports of victims.