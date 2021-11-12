4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Greece
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Greece on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to the center, tremors were registered at 5:46 local time (06:46 Moscow time). The epicenter of the tremors was pegged at 164 km from the city of Heraklion with the population of 137,000 people. The seismic focus was at a depth of 67 kilometers.
There has been no reports of victims.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of Construction Day on Instagram (PHOTO)