Russia and Ukraine discuss possibility of holding second round of negotiations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
Russia and Ukraine have identified a number of priority topics on which they have outlined certain decisions, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podolyak said, Trend reports.
According to him, the two countries discussed the possibility of holding a second round of negotiations in the near future.
