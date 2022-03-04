Powerful explosion occurred in Kyiv
On Friday, March 4, in the Ukrainian capital at about 00:30 a powerful explosion thundered, which was heard in many areas, Trend reports citing UNIAN.
Thus, a powerful explosion was heard near the metro station "Friendship of Peoples" and in the Goloseevsky district.
At the same time, on the eve of the explosion, an air alert was not announced in the city.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Women's group representing Azerbaijan performs at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Excellent athletic training, beauty of elements - best moments of first day of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani athletes presents balance exercises in World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics
Kazakh gymnasts pleased to perform at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku