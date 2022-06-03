At least 4 killed, dozens injured in train derailment in southern Germany

At least four people were killed on Friday when a train derailed near the Alpine ski town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, in the German federal state of Bavaria, according to a report by local media NTV, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Dozens of people were injured in the accident, and some of the train's carriages were overturned, NTV reported.

According to a police spokesperson, the first reports of the accident were received around 12:20 p.m. local time.

Local authorities said it is possible that many students were on the train, which was traveling in the direction of Munich. The cause of the accident is unknown yet.