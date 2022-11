Two rockets hit grain dryers in a village in eastern Poland on the border with Ukraine, Polish Radio ZET said on Tuesday referring to unofficial sources, Trend reports citing TASS.

The incident occurred in the village of Przewodow in the Lublin Voivodeship. According to the radio station, two people were killed. Police, representatives from the Prosecutor’s Office and the army are working at the site.

It was not specified who fired the rockets.