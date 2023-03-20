Switzerland puts up 260 billion francs for Credit Suisse rescue

Credit Suisse and UBS could benefit from more than 260 billion Swiss francs ($280 billion) in state and central bank support, a third of the country's gross domestic product, as part of their merger to buffer Switzerland against global financial turmoil, documents outlining the deal show, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Swiss authorities announced on Sunday that UBS had agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) in a shotgun merger aimed at avoiding more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.

UBS said it will pay $3.2 billion for the 167-year-old flagship while the government said UBS would also take on the first $5.4 billion in losses from unwinding derivatives and other risky assets.

The deal, however, involves a large amount of public support, with three tranches of liquidity and loans, as well as a pledge from the Swiss government to absorb up to 9 billion francs in potential losses from the takeover.