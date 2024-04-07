Britain sends warship to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The UK government has announced that it is sending a warship to the Mediterranean to maintain a maritime corridor for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps said that the ship had already left for its deployment site.

In addition to sending the ship, the UK is reported to have allocated up to £9.7 million for humanitarian assistance, logistics and equipment for the humanitarian corridor.

“We are committed to helping those who need it most,” said British Foreign Secretary David Cameron.