Israeli tanks fire at Hamas military posts in response to shelling - IDF

Israel responded to a rocket launched from Gaza with tank fire at two Hamas military posts, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"In response to the rocket launched from Gaza into Israel earlier this evening, IDF tanks just targeted 2 Hamas military posts in Gaza", the IDF said on Twitter.

The army had previously reported that a rocket had been fired from Gaza at Israel. A warning of rocket fire was sent out in a special application, addressing those who were in open areas.