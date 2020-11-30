Israel launches national plan to strengthen industry amid COVID-19

The Israeli government has approved a plan to strengthen Israel's industry amid the coronavirus crisis, the prime minister's office and the Ministry of Economy and Industry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The program is intended to increase the competitiveness of the business sector, and to encourage public procurement of Israeli products in a way that does not contradict Israel's international obligations in agreements and conventions.

The plan includes a duty to prioritize Israeli products in tenders issued by public corporations and local authorities, and in procurement agreements executed for the health system.

Under the program, small and medium-sized businesses will receive government assistance to conduct online commerce.

The plan also includes a reduction in customs duties on textile inputs to reduce production costs, as well as grants to increase productivity and assimilate advanced manufacturing technologies in the Israeli industry, along with grants to exporters.

A publicity campaign will also be carried out to encourage the public to buy products from the Israeli industry.