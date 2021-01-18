Bombardier to overhaul Israel Railways carriages

Bombardier Transportation has begun the mid-life overhaul for Israel Railways fleet of 143 double-deck carriages. This new project, worth $15 million to Bombardier, covers additional interior and exterior technical works to overhaul the carriages’ systems, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Bombardier Transportation in Israel managing director Eran Cohen said, "We thank ISR for entrusting us with yet another services and asset-life-management project. We look forward to continuing the long term and successful partnership with ISR as our strategic customer. This project provides our latest opportunity to implement the teams' extensive know-how and experience which are best suited to meet our customer’s time to market, high availability and reliability targets."

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by January 2023.

The carriages were delivered between 2002 and 2006.

The overhaul will rely on Bombardier Transportation and Israel Railways’ expert teams’ combined equipment, and experiences to leverage synergies and expertise. This combined approach seeks to accelerate on-time delivery and increase quality performance.

The mid-life project is part of a six-year retrofit program for Israel Railways' fleet of double-deck carriages. Bombardier Transportation and Israel Railways have recently implemented the necessary technical work packages to prepare and adjust the fleet for electric operation, including implementation of magnetic track brakes to allow speeds of 160 kilometers per hour, as well as implementing additional diagnostics and safety systems.