Five wounded in car-ramming attack near busy Jerusalem market (VIDEO)

Five people were wounded in a car-ramming near Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda market on Monday afternoon, police and medics said, Trend reports citing The Times of Israel.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said its medics treated five people at the scene on the corner of Agrippas and Ki’ach streets, including a man in his 60s in serious condition.

A woman in her 30s was listed in moderate condition, and three others were listed in good condition, including a 50-year-old man and two men aged 25. The five were taken to Shaare Zedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals in Jerusalem.

Graphic amateur video footage showed an armed civilian shooting into the car’s window as a wounded man lay on the hood of the vehicle. Several other victims were seen strewn across the street.

“A citizen who witnessed the incident and was near the scene, shot and neutralized the terrorist, and later he was declared dead at the scene,” police said in a statement, calling the ramming a terror attack.

The Palestinian driver was identified as 39-year-old Khatem Najma, a father of five from East Jerusalem’s Beit Safafa neighborhood. He had no known prior security offenses, but was known to have mental heath issues.

The attack occurred outside the Mahane Yehuda outdoor market, or shuk, a popular area normally crowded with shoppers, especially ahead of a holiday, when many stores close.