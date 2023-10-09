European Commission suspends all payments for Palestinians, following military actions in Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. As the biggest donor of the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review, worth a total of 691 million euros, European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"The scale of terror and brutality against Israel and its people is a turning point. There can be no business as usual. All payments immediately suspended," he said.

Varhelyi added that all projects envisaged will be put under review, while all new budget proposals, including for 2023, will be postponed until further notice. At the same time, comprehensive assessment of the whole portfolio will be carried out.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The rocket attack killed more than 700 people and injured 2,315.

The Israeli army declared a "state of readiness for war" and fired back with launch of the "Swords of Iron" operation.