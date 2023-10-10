Israel fully controlling southern territories bordering Gaza Strip - IDF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is fully controlling the southern areas bordering the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

The IDF's press service noted that on October 10, there was no invasion by Hamas militants or any other forces into this territory.

Israeli combat aircraft destroyed more than 200 targets belonging to Hamas and other armed groups in the areas of the cities of Rimal and Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF fighter jets struck military facilities of the "Islamic Jihad" terrorist group and also a Hamas weapons storage site located inside a mosque in Khan Yunis, the operational headquarters of this armed group, two of their anti-tank operational centers, a multi-story building used by Hamas in Al-Forqan, a mosque where the group's headquarters were located, and two more Hamas operational centers.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".