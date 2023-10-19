UK PM Sunak embarks on visit to Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel, Trend reports.

He is scheduled to meet with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and has plans to visit other regional capital cities.

The prime minister stated before his trip, "Every civilian death is a tragedy, and too many lives have been lost due to Hamas's horrific act of terror".

Meanwhile, his visit follows US President Biden's trip just the day before. Other top US official have also paid visits to Israel, including US State Secretary Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,400 and injured over 3,300 people.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".