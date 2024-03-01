Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Israel

Israel prepares for new operation in Gaza Strip

Israel Materials 1 March 2024 01:00 (UTC +04:00)
Israel prepares for new operation in Gaza Strip

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is preparing for an operation near the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and in the central part of the enclave, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said, Trend reports.

He noted that the Israeli army is preparing to operate both in Rafah and in the refugee camps in the central regions to move to the next phase of the operation, which will be determined in accordance with the country's priorities.

Gallant emphasized that the IDF received significant amounts of information from Hamas, which are now being used to destroy tunnels and the organization's main centers. He also noted that Hamas' underground tunnel system is becoming a trap for them.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more