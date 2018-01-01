Crash of light plane in Costa Rica kills 12

1 January 2018 04:09 (UTC+04:00)

The crash of a small aircraft in a mountainous area near Costa Rica's northwestern Guanacaste province left 12 people killed, including 10 foreign nationals, Sputnik reported, citing El Periodico newspaper.

The Red Cross representatives confirmed the information about the casualties.

The aircraft, which was carrying 2 pilots from Costa Rica, and 10 passengers, reportedly belongs to local Nature Air airline.

The Costa Rican government reported that a plane with 10 foreigners and two local crewmembers crashed in a wooded area.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the deadly incident.

