Car rams into crowd near Vatican, injuring 5 people – reports

A car ran over a group of pedestrians in Rome near the Vatican, and injured five people, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The incident occurred at a crossing of the Via della Conciliazione, which leads to St. Peter's square in the Vatican City, the Rainews24 broadcaster reported.

According to preliminary data, the driver lost control because of the wet road surface after rain. All those injured are citizens of Poland and members of one family. The driver of the car took part in helping the victims.

Earlier in the day, London Metropolitan Police Service said three people were injured after a car hit pedestrians near a Muslim community center in northwest London, the incident was reportedly not terror-related.

