Magnus Carlsen beats Fabiano Caruana to defend chess world title in rapid finale

29 November 2018 07:15 (UTC+04:00)

Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has defended his chess world championship title by beating American challenger Fabiano Caruana 3-0 in rapid tiebreaker games, Newsday reported.

After their weekslong match ended in 12 draws, Carlsen wrapped up the victory quickly Wednesday with three straight wins to build an unassailable lead in the best-of-four rapid format. The tiebreakers were played with 25 minutes for each player per game, while the 12 previous classical-style games lasted up to seven hours each.

It's the third time the 27-year-old Carlsen has successfully defended his title after winning it from Viswanathan Anand of India in 2013.

Caruana, 26, was trying to become the first American since Bobby Fischer in 1972 to become the chess world champion.

Carlsen pockets $621,000 for the win while Caruana gets $508,000.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Ecuador police seize 2.5 tons of cocaine on coast
Other News 05:00
Man travelling with 50 human skeletons arrested in India
Other News 04:15
Six killed, three injured in two road accidents in western Nepal: police
Other News 02:51
India’s oil imports from Iran rise 36% in face of US bans
Business 01:38
At least 10 people killed, 19 injured in car bomb blast in Afghan capital
Other News 28 November 23:44
Saudi Arabia pledges $50m to UN Palestinian refugee agency
Arab World 28 November 18:23
Latest
Azerbaijan, Australia may launch joint IT, space projects
Economy 07:19
Deadly house fire leaves at least 4 dead in U.S. Indiana
US 06:43
Ruling party candidate wins Georgia presidential runoff (UPDATED)
Georgia 06:28
U.S., UK reach new post-Brexit deal on air services
US 05:40
Ecuador police seize 2.5 tons of cocaine on coast
Other News 05:00
Man travelling with 50 human skeletons arrested in India
Other News 04:15
Astana meeting to help achieve progress on Syria - Lavrov
Russia 03:27
Six killed, three injured in two road accidents in western Nepal: police
Other News 02:51
Xi Jinping: China seeks new investments, guarantees intellectual property rights
China 02:14