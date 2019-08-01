Yum Brands same-store sales beat Wall Street expectations

Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) on Thursday reported better-than-expected sales at established restaurants, powered by growth across all its chains - KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The company’s sales from restaurants open at least a year rose 5% in the second quarter ended June 30, beating Wall Street’s estimate of 3% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Yum’s total revenue fell 4% to $1.31 billion, hurt by the company’s move to refranchise its restaurants which replaces sales with royalty fees. Analysts were expecting total revenue of $1.28 billion.

