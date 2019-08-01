Yum Brands same-store sales beat Wall Street expectations

1 August 2019 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) on Thursday reported better-than-expected sales at established restaurants, powered by growth across all its chains - KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The company’s sales from restaurants open at least a year rose 5% in the second quarter ended June 30, beating Wall Street’s estimate of 3% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Yum’s total revenue fell 4% to $1.31 billion, hurt by the company’s move to refranchise its restaurants which replaces sales with royalty fees. Analysts were expecting total revenue of $1.28 billion.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
BP profits beat expectations as oil and gas production rises
Other News 30 July 11:51
Tesla set to lose over $5 billion in value after pushing profit timeline
Other News 25 July 17:07
Revenues of Agency of Protected Areas of Georgia increases by 57%
Economy 23 July 12:51
Hyundai Motor second-quarter net profit rises 31.2%, new models boost domestic sales
Other News 22 July 09:32
Vodafone executives cut share awards by 20% to reflect low stock price
Other News 10 July 16:54
Profits fall at Japan's top three banks as economy slows
World 15 May 15:48
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan biscuit factory to launch new production line
Economy 16:01
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan downs oil exports
Oil&Gas 15:59
BP ups output from Shah Deniz
Oil&Gas 15:56
Number of DOST centers to increase in Azerbaijan
Business 15:54
Income of Georgian Railway JSC increases by 23%
Economy 15:52
BP reveals volume of capex on South Caucasus Pipeline
Oil&Gas 15:51
Azerbaijani central bank: US dollar loan compensations fully paid
Business 15:47
Belarus, Uzbekistan sign 12 documents
Economy 15:47
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan abandon idea of ​​exchanging disputed areas
Economy 15:39