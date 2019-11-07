Several killed in attack on Canadian mine convoy in Burkina Faso

7 November 2019 01:01 (UTC+04:00)

The convoy consisted of several buses escorted by military personnel and was carrying local employees, contractors, and suppliers of the Mining Exploration Society in West Africa when the attack occurred, the mining company SEMAFO said in a statement, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to SEMAFO, the incident occurred approximately 40 kilometers from the Boungou Mine on the road between Fada and Boungou in the eastern region of the country. The company did not give further details for an exact death toll, stressing that there were "several fatalities and injuries".

"The Company would like to express its sincere sympathy to families of the victims in addition to its firm support of Burkina Faso's security forces", SEMAFO said in the statement, adding that "Boungou mine site remains secured and our operations are not affected".
According to media reports, militants linked to al-Qaida and the Daesh terror group have crossed from Mali into Burkina Faso in recent months, forcing thousands of local civilians to flee.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said last week that thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes in recent weeks due to fierce fighting across northern Burkina Faso. The northern part of the country has been suffering for years at the hands of militants linked to various terror groups.

