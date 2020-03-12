China airlines report $3 billion loss in Feb as virus erodes travel demand: regulator
Chinese airlines reported a total loss of 20.96 billion yuan ($3 billion) in February as the coronavirus epidemic spread and hit travel demand, the aviation regulator said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
China’s overall aviation industry recorded a loss of 24.59 billion yuan for the month, Zhang Qing, an official with Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a press conference.
