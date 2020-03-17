COVID-19 cases rise to 114 in India

The total number of the COVID-19 cases in India rose up to 114 on Monday, according to the official data of the country's Ministry of Health, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The figure does not include the two deaths - one in southern state of Karnataka and the other in Delhi, and the 13 people who were successfully cured and discharged.

Among the infected people, 17 were foreign nationals, confirmed the official data.

So far, the maximum number of 32 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from the south-western state of Maharashtra, followed by 26 in southern state of Kerala, 17 in northern state Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, in a fresh Travel Advisory issued by the Ministry of Health, compulsory quarantine was expanded for a minimum 14 days for the passengers coming from or transiting through the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, with effect from Thursday.

Besides, travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and Britain to India was also prohibited with effect from March 18.

"No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 hours (GMT) on March 18. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," said the Advisory.