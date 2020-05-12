Chinese mainland reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case
The Chinese mainland reported one new imported case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,691, the National Health Commission said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The new case was reported in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the commission said.
Of the total imported cases, 1,611 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 80 remained hospitalized with three in severe conditions, the commission said.
No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.
