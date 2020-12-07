6.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 shook Sorsogon province in the main Philippine island of Luzon on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The institute said the quake, which struck at 10:37 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of 30 km, about 38 km northeast of Prieto Diaz town, southeast of Manila.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks and will not cause damage.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the quake-prone Pacific "Ring of Fire."