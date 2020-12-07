6.4-magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines
An offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 shook Sorsogon province in the main Philippine island of Luzon on Monday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The institute said the quake, which struck at 10:37 p.m. local time, hit at a depth of 30 km, about 38 km northeast of Prieto Diaz town, southeast of Manila.
The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks and will not cause damage.
The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the quake-prone Pacific "Ring of Fire."
YARAT Contemporary Art Space to present exhibition project "Make Island For Yourself" in Museum of Azerbaijani Painting
Latest
Difficult to believe that people used to live in Aghdam city - Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies
TAP project launch will undoubtedly further strengthen Italian-Azerbaijani relations - President of Azerbaijan
Strike with ballistic missiles from terrory of Armenia was deliberately aimed at civilians at night - President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan invited companies from countries to take part in large-scale construction work - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan experiences rapid development of ICT technologies - State Statistical Committee
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Vice-President of Italian Chamber of Deputies (PHOTO/VIDEO)