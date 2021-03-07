Indian Govt to support Sri Lanka – Keheliya

Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said the Government believes the Indian Government will support Sri Lanka in order to prove the bias conduct of United Nations Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet, Trend reports citing Ceylon Today.

Reiterating that the biased statement regarding Sri Lanka by Bachelet was unfair, Rambukwella said the Government will not change its stance regarding the statement.

“We request a correction regarding the bias towards Sri Lanka. We believe that our neighbour India will not be a party to the injustice that has taken place,” he said. Addressing the weekly Cabinet briefing yesterday (2) at the Government Information Department, Rambukwella said Sri Lanka’s disapproval of Bachelet’s report has already been expressed at the UNHRC Session.

Bachelet, in her report, had called for an International Criminal Court to investigate the conflict with the LTTE and sanctions against top military officials and others who had been accused of war crimes. She accused Sri Lanka of failing to redress victims of the conflict.