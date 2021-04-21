India to send 10 MT life-saving drugs to Sudan

V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs and Omar Gamar Aldin Ismail, Foreign Minister of Sudan Monday held a meeting via video conference to review the bilateral relations since the Transitional Government assumed office in Sudan.

According to an official statement, both the Ministers had a brief discussion on respective national approaches to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministers agreed for further cooperation in sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, mining, renewable energy, health, and education. MoS invited Omar Gamar Aldin Ismail to visit India early next year for co-chairing the India-Sudan Joint Ministerial Committee meeting. They also agreed to convene the meeting of the Joint Business Council on the sidelines.

Muraleedharan further stated that India would be sending 10 MT of life-saving drugs to the Government of Sudan in coming weeks to help it cope with the COVID-19 situation. Last month, India had delivered 100 MT of food aid to Sudan through an Indian Naval Ship, the statement said.