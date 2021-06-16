12 killed in Mexico bus crash

At least 12 people were killed and 13 others injured when a passenger bus overturned on a highway in Mexico's northeast state of Tamaulipas, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Pedro Beltran, coordinator of Civil Protection in the border city of Reynosa, said in an interview that nine of the victims died instantly, including the driver, and "three other people lost their lives while being treated at the hospital."

According to a report from the National Guard, the bus crashed around 4:00 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) at a curve on the road known as "El Caracol," or "The Snail," which connects the cities of Reynosa and Monterrey.