Undid Mistake Of The Past, Retrospective Tax: PM Modi At CII Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country's economic growth is picking up pace again and the domestic industry needs to enhance its risk-taking appetite.

He also said that taking reforms is a matter of conviction for the government, which is ready to take all risks in the national interest.

"We have taken bold decisions. Reforms continued even during pandemic. The government is doing reforms not out of compulsion but out of conviction," he said while addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) annual meeting.

The theme for the CII Annual Meeting 2021 is '[email protected]: Government and Business working together for Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The meeting comes days ahead of August 15, when the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day.