60% in Japan get at least one vaccine dose

Japanese government data show that around 76 million people, or 60 percent of the country's population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Tuesday, Trend reports citing NHK.

Approximately 61.2 million people, or 48.3 percent, have been fully vaccinated with their second shots.

As for senior citizens, nearly 32 million people, or 89.3 percent, have gotten their first shots.

The number of fully vaccinated elderly people stands at around 31.3 million, or 87.4 percent.

The total population includes children who are under the minimum age for getting vaccinated.

The actual number of vaccinations could be higher than reported.