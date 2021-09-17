Indian EAM Jaishankar meets Tajikistan's top leadership, discusses Afghanistan crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Tajikistan's top leadership and exchanged views on the recent developments in Afghanistan and their impact on regional security.

Mr Jaishankar, who is in the Tajik capital to attend a key meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on the situation in Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban, called on Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

"Thank Tajik President Emomali Rahmon for receiving me. Conveyed greetings of PM Modi. Exchanged views on recent developments in Afghanistan and their impact on regional security," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

He said that India and Tajikistan are strong partners in fighting terrorism, fundamentalism and radicalism.

"A good discussion on arrival with Tajik FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin. Look forward to continuing it tomorrow," he tweeted after meeting his Tajik counterpart.

Mr Jaishankar also met his Kyrgyz counterpart Ruslan Kazakbaev and the two leaders agreed to strengthen traditional cooperation on regional and multilateral issues.