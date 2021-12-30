India, Philippines in advanced stage of negotiations on BrahMos missile deal

India and the Philippines are in an advanced stage of negotiations over the sale of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Export orders are likely to be placed soon, as per government sources.

DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace have together been pushing hard for exports of this missile to friendly foreign countries for the last few months, sources added.

BrahMos is a supersonic missile for the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. This universal missile can be launched from ships, mobile launchers, submarines and aircraft.

It has network-centric architecture, multiple trajectories, way-point capability, and is capable of engaging any kind of land or naval targets beyond the horizon in a minimum deployment time.